RPO, DPO offer Eid prayers at Police Lines, share meal with police personnel

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Police Lines and greeted police officers and personnel.

Both the officers were present Guard of Honor on the occasion.

They laid floral wreaths on the martyrs' monument, prayed for their elevated ranks, and then shared a meal with the police personnel in the mess hall, engaging in pleasant conversations.

"The police officers and personnel are like family to us and we must share with them the moments of joy during Eid celebrations", Rai Babar Saeed said.

DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan said that our officers and personnel continue to fulfill their professional duties even on Eid-ul-Azha because the protection of citizens' lives and property is our top priority.