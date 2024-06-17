Open Menu

RPO, DPO Offer Eid Prayers At Police Lines, Share Meal With Police Personnel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM

RPO, DPO offer Eid prayers at Police Lines, share meal with police personnel

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Police Lines and greeted police officers and personnel.

Both the officers were present Guard of Honor on the occasion.

They laid floral wreaths on the martyrs' monument, prayed for their elevated ranks, and then shared a meal with the police personnel in the mess hall, engaging in pleasant conversations.

"The police officers and personnel are like family to us and we must share with them the moments of joy during Eid celebrations", Rai Babar Saeed said.

DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan said that our officers and personnel continue to fulfill their professional duties even on Eid-ul-Azha because the protection of citizens' lives and property is our top priority.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Bahawalpur Sarfaraz Khan Family Share Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

7 hours ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

17 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

1 day ago
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

2 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

2 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

2 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

2 days ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

2 days ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan