RPO, DPO Offer Eid Prayers At Police Lines, Share Meal With Police Personnel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Police Lines and greeted police officers and personnel.
Both the officers were present Guard of Honor on the occasion.
They laid floral wreaths on the martyrs' monument, prayed for their elevated ranks, and then shared a meal with the police personnel in the mess hall, engaging in pleasant conversations.
"The police officers and personnel are like family to us and we must share with them the moments of joy during Eid celebrations", Rai Babar Saeed said.
DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan said that our officers and personnel continue to fulfill their professional duties even on Eid-ul-Azha because the protection of citizens' lives and property is our top priority.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSSP’s Eid-ul-Adha cleanliness operation begins1 minute ago
-
DC Kohat visits hospital on Eid Day2 minutes ago
-
CDA launches massive post-Eid cleanliness drive11 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Bahawalpur with religious zeal12 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of iconic anchor Tariq Aziz12 minutes ago
-
DC visits various areas to inspect cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi felicitates nation on Eid-ul-Azha22 minutes ago
-
Punjab agri minister message on Eid ul Azha1 hour ago
-
President offers Eid prayers at Zardari House, Nawabshah1 hour ago
-
Rich, philanthropists must help assist poor to mitigate inflation's effects: Gillani2 hours ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness arrangements at Lakshmi chowk3 hours ago
-
DC Lahore greets people on Eid ul Azha3 hours ago