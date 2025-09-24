RPO emphasizes need to treat visitors at police stations with courtesy, professionalism and respect

(@FahadShabbir)

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa has emphasized the need to treat visitors at police stations with courtesy, professionalism and respect

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa has emphasized the need to treat visitors at police stations with courtesy, professionalism and respect.

During his visit at RA Bazaar, Race Course and Cantt police stations here Wednesday, RPO Alpa also reviewed the facilities and operations, including front desk services, lock-ups, clerical offices, and record rooms.

At Cantt Police Station, he interacted directly with citizens to understand their concerns and issued immediate directives to address them.

Emphasizing that illegal detention of any citizen will not be tolerated, Alpa urged officers to prioritize swift resolution of public grievances to strengthen trust in the police force.

He also stressed ongoing efforts to improve transparency, maintain cleanliness, ensure staff attendance, and uphold discipline, aiming to transform police stations into true centers of public service. “Rawalpindi Region Police is fully committed to protecting the lives and property of the public,” he added.