Open Menu

RPO Emphasizes Need To Treat Visitors At Police Stations With Courtesy, Professionalism And Respect

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 09:36 PM

RPO emphasizes need to treat visitors at police stations with courtesy, professionalism and respect

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa has emphasized the need to treat visitors at police stations with courtesy, professionalism and respect

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa has emphasized the need to treat visitors at police stations with courtesy, professionalism and respect.

During his visit at RA Bazaar, Race Course and Cantt police stations here Wednesday, RPO Alpa also reviewed the facilities and operations, including front desk services, lock-ups, clerical offices, and record rooms.

At Cantt Police Station, he interacted directly with citizens to understand their concerns and issued immediate directives to address them.

Emphasizing that illegal detention of any citizen will not be tolerated, Alpa urged officers to prioritize swift resolution of public grievances to strengthen trust in the police force.

He also stressed ongoing efforts to improve transparency, maintain cleanliness, ensure staff attendance, and uphold discipline, aiming to transform police stations into true centers of public service. “Rawalpindi Region Police is fully committed to protecting the lives and property of the public,” he added.

Recent Stories

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender of championships

1 hour ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspa ..

President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspapers in strengthening democrac ..

2 minutes ago
 FBR finalizes tax-exemption mechanism for Gilgit-B ..

FBR finalizes tax-exemption mechanism for Gilgit-Baltistan

3 minutes ago
 RPO emphasizes need to treat visitors at police st ..

RPO emphasizes need to treat visitors at police stations with courtesy, professi ..

3 minutes ago
 Seven drug suppliers arrested, 11kg of drugs seize ..

Seven drug suppliers arrested, 11kg of drugs seized in separate operations

3 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Ga ..

Court issues arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

3 minutes ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Developmen ..

2 hours ago
 Shields distributed for exceptional service during ..

Shields distributed for exceptional service during Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) Confer ..

2 hours ago
 British High Commissioner visits UK-Pakistan Partn ..

British High Commissioner visits UK-Pakistan Partnership Driving Climate-Smart F ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Ports Authority, Maritime Authority of Singa ..

Dubai Ports Authority, Maritime Authority of Singapore discuss advancing excelle ..

2 hours ago
 Flood damage survey to begin from Sept 26 in Lodhr ..

Flood damage survey to begin from Sept 26 in Lodhran

2 hours ago
 Rehan Nisar sent on two-day physical remand in PAP ..

Rehan Nisar sent on two-day physical remand in PAPO Act case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan