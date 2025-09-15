RPO Emphasizes Speedy, Transparent Investigations To Ensure Justice
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfaraz Alpa has stressed the need for speedy and transparent investigations to ensure timely justice for citizens.
He made these remarks during a visit to Bani and Waris Khan police stations, where he reviewed various aspects of police performance.
During the visit, RPO Alpa checked police records, ongoing investigations, and professional activities at the stations.
He was briefed from the officers on heinous cases and their progress.
He directed the officials to make investigations more efficient and transparent to ensure that justice is delivered without unnecessary delays.
He also instructed officers to further improve the quality of public service at police stations. Emphasizing the importance of decent behavior, he said police personnel must deal with the public politely, listen to citizens’ problems attentively, and resolve complaints promptly.
The RPO inspected cleanliness, record-keeping, front desk operations, and other available facilities, and issued directions for improvement where needed.
He said the police must perform their duties with honesty and professionalism to restore public trust and uphold the rule of law.
