Open Menu

RPO Emphasizes Speedy, Transparent Investigations To Ensure Justice

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM

RPO emphasizes speedy, transparent investigations to ensure justice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfaraz Alpa has stressed the need for speedy and transparent investigations to ensure timely justice for citizens.

He made these remarks during a visit to Bani and Waris Khan police stations, where he reviewed various aspects of police performance.

During the visit, RPO Alpa checked police records, ongoing investigations, and professional activities at the stations.

He was briefed from the officers on heinous cases and their progress.

He directed the officials to make investigations more efficient and transparent to ensure that justice is delivered without unnecessary delays.

He also instructed officers to further improve the quality of public service at police stations. Emphasizing the importance of decent behavior, he said police personnel must deal with the public politely, listen to citizens’ problems attentively, and resolve complaints promptly.

The RPO inspected cleanliness, record-keeping, front desk operations, and other available facilities, and issued directions for improvement where needed.

He said the police must perform their duties with honesty and professionalism to restore public trust and uphold the rule of law.

Recent Stories

AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorde ..

AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August

17 minutes ago
 Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with glo ..

Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists

47 minutes ago
 UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy ..

UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..

47 minutes ago
 FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as glo ..

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state de ..

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

2 hours ago
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations und ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..

2 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1 ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlif ..

Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government Media Office launches new edition o ..

UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..

2 hours ago
 Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Inte ..

Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitabi ..

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan