RPO Faisalabad Visited Chiniot District.
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer Faisalabad Zeeshan Asghar visited Chiniot district. An open court was organized in Lalian police station to resolve the problems of the people at their doorsteps.
DPO Abdullah Ahmed, police officers and a large number of people of the area participated in the open court. The RPO listened to the problems of the citizens during the open court and issued orders for immediate redressal.
Speaking on the occasion, RPO Zeeshan Asghar said that the purpose of the open court is to stay in touch with the people and resolve their problems at their doorsteps. Steps have been taken to ensure that citizens are provided with immediate justice at the police station level.
Establishment of law and order, equal implementation of law and timely provision of justice will be ensured at all costs. Later, Regional Police Officer Faisalabad Zeeshan Asghar visited Lalian Police Station for a formal inspection.
During the inspection, the building, hawalat, kot, malkhana, front desk and records of the police station were checked. The RPO checked the records of the police station and directed to keep the records up to date.
Later, the RPO along with DPO Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed laid the foundation stone of a horse riding school. The RPO also held a meeting with police officers at the DPO office. The meeting was attended by DPO Abdullah Ahmed, DSPs, SHOs and other officers.
During the meeting, the law and order situation and crime rate in Chiniot district were reviewed. The progress in the cases under investigation was reviewed and instructions were given to resolve them as soon as possible.
Regional Police Officer Zeeshan Asghar said that the safety of people’s lives and property should be ensured, the cordon should be tightened against criminal elements. All necessary steps should be taken to promote the facilities of citizens and community policing.
