UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Faisalabad Visits Churches, Reviews Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:47 PM

RPO Faisalabad visits churches, reviews security

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Riffat Mukhtar Raja visited various churches of Faisalabad and reviewed security arrangements made for the celebration of Christmas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Riffat Mukhtar Raja visited various churches of Faisalabad and reviewed security arrangements made for the celebration of Christmas.

He also issued necessary direction to the security staff and expressed satisfaction on their performance.

On this occasion, he said that Christian community is an integral part of Pakistani population. Therefore, the police are duty bound to provide them safe and secured atmosphere for celebration of religious festivals.

He said that tight security arrangements were made on Christmas and active police troops are ensuring thorough patrolling in the city especially at sensitive areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Police Christmas Christian

Recent Stories

53 arrested for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Sports events organized on Quaid-e-Azam Day

3 minutes ago

SHOs reshuffled in 10 police stations

3 minutes ago

Horse-riding force restored to control street crim ..

3 minutes ago

Pope denounces attacks by 'extremist groups' in We ..

15 minutes ago

Quaid Day celebrated with national fervour

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.