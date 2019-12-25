RPO Faisalabad visits churches, reviews security

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Riffat Mukhtar Raja visited various churches of Faisalabad and reviewed security arrangements made for the celebration of Christmas

He also issued necessary direction to the security staff and expressed satisfaction on their performance.

On this occasion, he said that Christian community is an integral part of Pakistani population. Therefore, the police are duty bound to provide them safe and secured atmosphere for celebration of religious festivals.

He said that tight security arrangements were made on Christmas and active police troops are ensuring thorough patrolling in the city especially at sensitive areas.