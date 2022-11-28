UrduPoint.com

RPO For Adopting Traffic Management System In Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

RPO for adopting traffic management system in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan on Monday assured to adopt a better traffic management system in main City and rest of tehsil bazaars in district Swat to streamline the flow of traffic.

He added that police would perform their assigned responsibility and coordinate with concerned departments to bring improvement in the traffic system.

The RPO agreed to the proposal for formation of a Joint Anti-Encroachment Squad with other relevant departments for the removal of encroachments in bazaars and monitoring of it at the district level.

He lauded the role of traders and said that the opinion of the business community would be given importance to improve the traffic system in main bazaars and the markets.

The RPO expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at his office at Saidu Sharif Swat, regarding improvement of traffic management system in main bazaars of district Swat, on Monday President Trade Union Federation Malakand Division Abdul Rahim, DSP Traffic Zerab Gul, Swat traffic police officers and trade union presidents of all bazaars and other relevant attendees attended.

On this occasion, the participants gave some suggestions for improvement and smooth flow of traffic in Mingora, Saidu Sharif and other bazaars of the district.

The RPO assured that necessary measures would be taken for better traffic flow in city and tehsils while matters related to other departments would be coordinated with relevant quarters, so as to solve it in the best manner.

He added that police would provide full support to the business community because we were trying to facilitate the traders so that they do not face any problem.

During the meeting, the traders extended full cooperation to RPO in terms of resolving traffic issues from their side in bazaars and also lauded the efforts of traffic police in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Business Swat Traffic Saidu Malakand Mingora Market All From Best

Recent Stories

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

37 minutes ago
 President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

2 hours ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

4 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

4 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.