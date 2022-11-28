RPO for adopting traffic management system in Swat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan on Monday assured to adopt a better traffic management system in main City and rest of tehsil bazaars in district Swat to streamline the flow of traffic.

He added that police would perform their assigned responsibility and coordinate with concerned departments to bring improvement in the traffic system.

The RPO agreed to the proposal for formation of a Joint Anti-Encroachment Squad with other relevant departments for the removal of encroachments in bazaars and monitoring of it at the district level.

He lauded the role of traders and said that the opinion of the business community would be given importance to improve the traffic system in main bazaars and the markets.

The RPO expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at his office at Saidu Sharif Swat, regarding improvement of traffic management system in main bazaars of district Swat, on Monday President Trade Union Federation Malakand Division Abdul Rahim, DSP Traffic Zerab Gul, Swat traffic police officers and trade union presidents of all bazaars and other relevant attendees attended.

On this occasion, the participants gave some suggestions for improvement and smooth flow of traffic in Mingora, Saidu Sharif and other bazaars of the district.

The RPO assured that necessary measures would be taken for better traffic flow in city and tehsils while matters related to other departments would be coordinated with relevant quarters, so as to solve it in the best manner.

He added that police would provide full support to the business community because we were trying to facilitate the traders so that they do not face any problem.

During the meeting, the traders extended full cooperation to RPO in terms of resolving traffic issues from their side in bazaars and also lauded the efforts of traffic police in this regard.