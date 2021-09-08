RPO for all steps to reduce crime ratio

Regional police officer (RPO) Syed Khurrum Ali, directed the police officials to utilize all professional skills and capabilities to reduce crime ratio across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional police officer (RPO) Syed Khurrum Ali, directed the police officials to utilize all professional skills and capabilities to reduce crime ratio across the region.

RPO Syed Khurrum said that providing sense of protection to masses by improving standard of police services was top responsibility of police.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Mr Khurrum ordered officials to take quick action on the applications received at front desks established in police stations.

He asked the DPOs and SDPOs to personally monitor the heinous crimes and took all perspective in view during interrogation.

He ordered to devise a strategy for installing CCTV cameras in collaboration with citizens to control the crime.

RPO said that it was dire need to improve patrolling system further and must check the suspicious items and people in surroundings during patrolling.

Khurrum Ali directed SHOs to listen the citizen's problems by sitting in their offices at least two hours daily and took initiatives for early resolving these issues.