RPO For Comprehensive Crackdown Against Kite Sellers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

RPO for comprehensive crackdown against kite sellers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Shah directed officers concerned to launch comprehensive crackdown against kite sellers in their respective areas.

In a directive issued here on Sunday to all district police officers of the region, Syed Khurram Ali Shah said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the department.

He said that a large number of people have lost their lives due to chemical thread being used in kite flying.

He directed DPOs of Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari to do their best to control kite selling and flying. He said that kite flying also causing loss to electricity installations.

More Stories From Pakistan

