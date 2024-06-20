Open Menu

RPO For Controlling Crime Rate In Region

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 08:45 PM

RPO for controlling crime rate in region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has directed for evolving a comprehensive strategy to control crime rate across the region.

He was presiding over a performance review meeting here on Thursday. CPO Kamran Adil, SSP Operation Hassan Javed, SSP Investigation Abdul Wahab and other officers were present in the meeting.

Issuing instructions to police officers, the RPO said that crackdown against anti-social elements should be intensified to control the increasing number of dacoities, street and house robberies in the region.

He directed them to hold meetings with SHOs to update the pending cases and submit progress reports about cases to his office.

The RPO also directed for arresting drug peddlers, clearing hot spots. He said that the patrolling system should be effective to make the city’s roads safe for all, in addition to smashing criminal gangs.

He also directed for registration of cases against cattle hustlers and recovering of looted properties from criminals.

