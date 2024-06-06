RPO For Crackdown Against Proclaimed Offenders
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against proclaimed offenders to control crime.
Presiding over a meeting regarding crime ratio and proclaimed offenders here on Thursday, the regional police officer said that most of the criminals started criminal activities after getting bail from the court and then declared proclaimed offenders.
He said that the crime ratio increased due to the involvement of proclaimed offenders and stressed the need for a comprehensive crackdown against them to control crime.
He directed officers concerned to contact the ministry to obtain a red warrant of the proclaimed offenders who managed to go abroad after various criminal activities.
He also sought weekly performance reports regarding the crackdown to arrest the proclaimed offenders.
SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid, ASP Cantt Tayyab Wazir, ASP New Multan Anam Tajamal and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM visits Zhongguancun Science Park5 minutes ago
-
Death awarded to former in-charge police post5 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpersons5 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana visits hospitals, directs to improve hospital condition5 minutes ago
-
A group of officers under training at the Civil Service Academy visits the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Hajj official praises Saudi initiatives for pilgrim safety with Nusuk cards, cooling me ..5 minutes ago
-
Seven booked on illegal decanting, 14 shops sealed5 minutes ago
-
IGP prisons meets PU VC, briefs him on jail reforms5 minutes ago
-
Sarim Burney handed over to FIA on two days physical remand5 minutes ago
-
World Environment Day: Seminar stresses proactive efforts to handle climate change problem15 minutes ago
-
Residents of twin cities demand actions against beggars15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs SEPCO to cuts off illegal electricity connections, speed up recovery15 minutes ago