RPO For Crackdown Against Proclaimed Offenders

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against proclaimed offenders to control crime.

Presiding over a meeting regarding crime ratio and proclaimed offenders here on Thursday, the regional police officer said that most of the criminals started criminal activities after getting bail from the court and then declared proclaimed offenders.

He said that the crime ratio increased due to the involvement of proclaimed offenders and stressed the need for a comprehensive crackdown against them to control crime.

He directed officers concerned to contact the ministry to obtain a red warrant of the proclaimed offenders who managed to go abroad after various criminal activities.

He also sought weekly performance reports regarding the crackdown to arrest the proclaimed offenders.

SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid, ASP Cantt Tayyab Wazir, ASP New Multan Anam Tajamal and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

