RPO for early arrest of police officials involved in killing of two youngsters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that misuse of power would not be tolerated at any cost adding that police officials involved in the killing of two youngsters would be arrested soon.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the regional police officer said that strict accountability was being ensured in the department.

He said that no one was above the law adding that the police officials involved in the misuse of powers would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that two youngsters were killed on the premises of Shah Rukan-E-Alam police station adding that the incident was being investigated on merit.

The PRO maintained that FIR has been registered against the police officials involved in the killing incident. He said that raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped police officials.