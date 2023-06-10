RPO for early completion of all ongoing development schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry directed officers concerned to ensure early completion of all ongoing development projects of the department in order to facilitate the officials.

Holding a meeting with building officers of Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts here on Saturday, the regional police officer said that the released funds would be spent on different welfare projects within the current fiscal year.

He directed officers to complete the new building of Vehari Sadar police station at the earliest and added that other schemes should also be completed on priority.

The RPO maintained that the best quality material must be used in the development scheme as there would be zero compromises on it.