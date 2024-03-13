Open Menu

RPO For Early Completion Of Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 06:57 PM

RPO for early completion of development projects

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects of police line within the given time

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects of police line within the given time.

During his visit to review progress on development schemes here on Wednesday, the regional police officer said that various development projects have been initiated at the police line besides other initiatives for welfare of the police officials.

He directed officers concerned to ensure in time completion of the ongoing projects. He said that zero tolerance policy on corruption and negligence adding that there would be no compromise on quality of material and stern action would be taken over negligence.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sadiq Ali Dogar, SSP Investigations Muhammad Ashraf and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Visit Progress All

Recent Stories

France, Germany, Poland to hold talks on Ukraine i ..

France, Germany, Poland to hold talks on Ukraine in Berlin

5 minutes ago
 Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah sworn-in as minister

Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah sworn-in as minister

5 minutes ago
 Pak Army wins National Shooting C'ship

Pak Army wins National Shooting C'ship

5 minutes ago
 Kewell's Yokohama reach Asian Champions League sem ..

Kewell's Yokohama reach Asian Champions League semis

17 minutes ago
 Iftar Dastarkhwan arranged at Shelter Home of Swat

Iftar Dastarkhwan arranged at Shelter Home of Swat

17 minutes ago
 Ramazan begins seeking blessings, spiritual renewa ..

Ramazan begins seeking blessings, spiritual renewal

18 minutes ago
UN seeking more than $850 mn for Rohingya refugees

UN seeking more than $850 mn for Rohingya refugees

18 minutes ago
 Wales star North to retire from international rugb ..

Wales star North to retire from international rugby after Italy Test

18 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment in child rape case

Court awards life imprisonment in child rape case

18 minutes ago
 Excavator operator dies on road

Excavator operator dies on road

17 minutes ago
 Joseph congratulates Muslims on Ramzan

Joseph congratulates Muslims on Ramzan

17 minutes ago
 Snowfall, rain bring relief to Jammu & Kashmir res ..

Snowfall, rain bring relief to Jammu & Kashmir residents

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan