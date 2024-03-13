RPO For Early Completion Of Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects of police line within the given time
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects of police line within the given time.
During his visit to review progress on development schemes here on Wednesday, the regional police officer said that various development projects have been initiated at the police line besides other initiatives for welfare of the police officials.
He directed officers concerned to ensure in time completion of the ongoing projects. He said that zero tolerance policy on corruption and negligence adding that there would be no compromise on quality of material and stern action would be taken over negligence.
City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sadiq Ali Dogar, SSP Investigations Muhammad Ashraf and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.
