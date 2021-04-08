RPO for early completion of investigation

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Thursday directed officers to complete investigations of the cases in time for early provision of justice to masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Thursday directed officers to complete investigations of the cases in time for early provision of justice to masses.

Presiding over a meeting here, Syed Khurram Ali said that controlling crime and providing justice to masses was responsibility of the police. He directed officers concerned to ensure early completion of under investigation cases.

He asked officers to nominate focal persons for the cases pending due to reports of fransic labs.

The RPO directed officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders in order to make a crime free society.

He asked officers to overcome the loopholes of the investigation process. He stressed upon the need of proper monitoring of investigation by DPOs, SP investigations and SDPOs.

He warned to avoid any negligence cause into delay of registration of FIRs and bring improvement in environment of the police stations to restore public trust.