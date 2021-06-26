UrduPoint.com
RPO For Early Completion Of Investigations In Heinous Crimes

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

RPO for early completion of investigations in heinous crimes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Saturday directed officers to ensure early completion of investigations in the heinous crimes to provide justice to masses.

Presiding over the crime meeting with district police officers of the region here, he said that controlling crimes and ensuring crime free society was top priority of the department.

The RPO urged DPOs to make arrangements for early completion of investigations in heinous crimes and said that crime scene should be properly covered for collection of important evidences.

He directed officers to launch comprehensive crackdown against kite flying, drug peddling and aerial firing in their respective areas.

City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, district police officer Vehari Ameer Abdullah Niazi, DPO Khanewal Muhammad Ali Waseem and DPO Lodhran Abdul Rauf Babar attended the meeting.

