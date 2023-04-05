RPO for early completion of under-construction police station buildings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry directed officers concerned to ensure early completion of under-construction buildings of police station across the region.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on the ongoing development projects of the department, the regional police officer said that all ongoing development projects would be completed within the stipulated time, adding that there would be no compromise on the quality of the material. He said that different initiatives were being taken by the department for the welfare of the employees.

He directed officers concerned to complete all under-construction projects of police station buildings as it would provide a friendly environment to the masses.