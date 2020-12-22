UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO For Enhanced Patrolling Around Churches For Security Of Christian Community

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:07 PM

RPO for enhanced patrolling around churches for security of Christian community

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Wasim Ahmad Khan ordered officials to enhance patrolling around churches and Christain community residential areas for special security blanket in the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Wasim Ahmad Khan ordered officials to enhance patrolling around churches and Christain community residential areas for special security blanket in the region.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he asked police to ensure Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Christmas and new year celebrations.

He directed the police to take stern action against those who go for aerial firing and hue and cry on new year adding that crackdown should be launched against drug pushers to refrain from any eventuality in shape of wine consumption by public.

Wine sellers and drug peddlers be monitored to tightening noose against them, concluded the statement.

Related Topics

Firing Police Christmas Hue From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Attack on UN vehicle by Indian army along with LoC ..

25 minutes ago

Two of a family killed during dacoity

55 seconds ago

Bulgaria reports 1,277 new COVID-19 cases

57 seconds ago

Police arrest four car-lifters, recover nine vehic ..

58 seconds ago

Kyrgyzstan urges public to avoid mass New Year cel ..

1 minute ago

Pesco announces power suspension schedule for main ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.