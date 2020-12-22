RPO for enhanced patrolling around churches for security of Christian community

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Wasim Ahmad Khan ordered officials to enhance patrolling around churches and Christain community residential areas for special security blanket in the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Wasim Ahmad Khan ordered officials to enhance patrolling around churches and Christain community residential areas for special security blanket in the region.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he asked police to ensure Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Christmas and new year celebrations.

He directed the police to take stern action against those who go for aerial firing and hue and cry on new year adding that crackdown should be launched against drug pushers to refrain from any eventuality in shape of wine consumption by public.

Wine sellers and drug peddlers be monitored to tightening noose against them, concluded the statement.