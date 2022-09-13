RPO for ensuring community patrolling

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Moeen Masood has directed for ensuring community patrolling (Thikri Pehra) in Faisalabad region

He directed the CPO Faisalabad and DPOs of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to ensure community patrolling in their respective districts by taking personal interest to save the people from thieves and robbers.

He said that community patrolling was an effective tool to control animals' theft in rural areas. This system also discouraged drug peddlers, land grabbers, exhibiting illegal weapons in addition to reporting about proclaimed offenders.

Community policing also worked for the police department as an intelligence network, he said.

The RPO directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) and DPOs to consult with town SPs, numberdars of villages/ members of mohallas and selecting guards for patrolling on rotation basis from every house.

He also directed for activating the 'Chokidar' system in urban areas and installation of the E-gate entry system in collaboration with security companies that have good reputation.

