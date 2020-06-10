UrduPoint.com
RPO For Ensuring Financial Support For Affected Police Personnel

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:26 PM

Regional Police Officer Afzaal Ahmad Kousar directed the DPOs of the region to stay in touch with the corona affected police personnel and families and ensuring their financial support from the police welfare fund

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Afzaal Ahmad Kousar directed the DPOs of the region to stay in touch with the corona affected police personnel and families and ensuring their financial support from the police welfare fund.

Addressing a video link crime meeting with DPOs of Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakhar and Khushab districts on Wednesday, the RPO directed the district police officers for ensuring strict implementation on SOPs for the prevention of corona epidemic disease.

Reviewing that crime situation in the region, RPO Afzaal Ahmad Kousar directed for arresting the accused involved in serious cases under investigation and expedite them on merit, adding that DSPs yourself write the reports of murder and other serious cases.

He further stressed for the need of utilizing all out resources to arrest the proclaimed offenders from the region and also making improvement in cases registered under the national action plan.

