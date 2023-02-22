UrduPoint.com

RPO For Establishing More Driving Schools In The Region To Facilitate Masses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary ordered the establishment of more new driving schools in the region, especially in the remote tehsils in order to facilitate masses

He expressed these views during a meeting with the in-charges of driving schools across the region including Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran.

SSP Operations Syed Ali, Personal Staff Officer Muhammad Yosuf Bhatti, and other officers were present in the meeting. The in-charges briefed the RPO about the driving test and the facilities provided there.

He said that the driving skills would be imparted to the applicant free of cost until the driving test is passed and no charges will be taken.

Later, RPO met the family of martyred police constable Sadiq Raza from Lodhran. He listened to their problems and talked with DPO Lodhran to solve their problems.

