RPO for evolving comprehensive strategy for eradication of crimes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid Khan directed officials to evolve a comprehensive

strategy for the eradication of crimes in the society.

According to spokesperson here Wednesday, presiding over a meeting to review the law and

order situation in the region, he ordered for taking legal action against dacoit gangs, drug peddlers,

power theft and others.

He directed the district police officers to evolve a strategy to control house, street and highways

robberies through an effective patrolling system.

CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil, SSP Operations Hassan Javed and Town SPs were also

present in the meeting while district police officers of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot joined

the meeting through video link.