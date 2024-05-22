RPO For Evolving Comprehensive Strategy For Eradication Of Crimes
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid Khan directed officials to evolve a comprehensive
strategy for the eradication of crimes in the society.
According to spokesperson here Wednesday, presiding over a meeting to review the law and
order situation in the region, he ordered for taking legal action against dacoit gangs, drug peddlers,
power theft and others.
He directed the district police officers to evolve a strategy to control house, street and highways
robberies through an effective patrolling system.
CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil, SSP Operations Hassan Javed and Town SPs were also
present in the meeting while district police officers of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot joined
the meeting through video link.
