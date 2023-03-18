UrduPoint.com

RPO For Expediting Efforts To Obtain Red Warrants Of POs Escape Abroad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 07:10 PM

RPO for expediting efforts to obtain red warrants of POs escape abroad

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (Retd), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary ordered police officials to expedite efforts to obtain red warrants from the Ministry of Interior, Foreign Affairs for the arrest of proclaimed offenders who escaped abroad.

The RPO expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday.

SSP regional investigation branch Jalil Imran, DSP legal regional police office Muhammad Iftikhar, DSP/SDPO Haram Gate Sadia Saeed and other senior officers attended the meeting.

He further ordered to arrest of the POs who managed to escape abroad and be brought to justice.

The meeting reviewed circle-wise efforts made by the SDPOs to arrest proclaimed offenders involved in anti-terrorism and other heinous crime cases.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars Â decide Â to ba ..

HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars Â decide Â to bat first against Sultans

32 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi claims PSLâ€™s media rating better tha ..

Najam Sethi claims PSLâ€™s media rating better than IPLâ€™s

42 minutes ago
 Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dub ..

Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dubai Challenge Cup&#039;s final

44 minutes ago
 Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s Na ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s National Day reception

2 hours ago
 Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions i ..

Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions in Italy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.