RPO for expediting efforts to obtain red warrants of POs escape abroad

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (Retd), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary ordered police officials to expedite efforts to obtain red warrants from the Ministry of Interior, Foreign Affairs for the arrest of proclaimed offenders who escaped abroad.

The RPO expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday.

SSP regional investigation branch Jalil Imran, DSP legal regional police office Muhammad Iftikhar, DSP/SDPO Haram Gate Sadia Saeed and other senior officers attended the meeting.

He further ordered to arrest of the POs who managed to escape abroad and be brought to justice.

The meeting reviewed circle-wise efforts made by the SDPOs to arrest proclaimed offenders involved in anti-terrorism and other heinous crime cases.