RPO for exploiting digital technology

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The police are trying its best to give good results with the cooperation of the public and digital technology.

This was said by said Regional Police Officer Dr Moeen Masood while addressing the business community in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Thursday.

He said encroachments, traffic mess and other issues were being resolved , adding that cameras would be installed at important entry and exit points in addition to encouraging the business community to install the night vision cameras at important and busy commercial centers.

On this occasion, Omer Saeed Malik, the CPO, briefed about salient features of the smart city initiative and said that under the plan 500-night vision cameras would be installed for which pointshad already been identified.

FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh assured of cooperation with the police department.