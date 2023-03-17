RPO for foolproof security arrangements at worship places during Ramadan

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan has directed the district police to make foolproof security arrangements at worship places during the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan has directed the district police to make foolproof security arrangements at worship places during the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

He further directed for maintaining law and order and taking action against criminals in the district.

He issued these directions while presiding over a crime meeting with police officers of district Faisalabad here on Friday. CPO Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi, Superintendent Police, Deputy Superintendent Police and Station House Officers were present in the meeting.

Reviewing the crime rate in the district, the RPO directed to redress the complaints received at complaint cell-1787 and said that Senior Police Officer or SHO personally reach at crime site on the calls received at Rescue-15.

He directed for completing the history sheet of proclaimed offenders, registration of cases without any delay, intensifying action against land grabbers, launching crackdown against kite manufacturers, action against the elements involved in aerial firing.

He also instructed the police officers to conduct surprise visits to police stations.