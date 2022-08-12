RPO for foolproof security ID

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The regional police officer (RPO) directed foolproof security arrangements on the Independence Day (ID) in the region.

He ordered for taking action against doers of one-wheelie and security plans should be issued for functions in open places and gatherings.

He directed that traffic arrangements should also be made for smooth traffic flow besides aneffective police patrolling in areas.