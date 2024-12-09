RPO for foolproof security in tehsil, district courts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) After murder incident in courts’ premises here, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has directed for making foolproof security arrangements in and outside the tehsil & district courts in the Faisalabad region.

According to police spokesperson, in a circular issued to CPO Faisalabad and DPOs of three districts - Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh - the RPO has directed the officers to devise a comprehensive security plan in and outside the tehsil & district courts by reviewing the security arrangements personally and taking the bar members on board.

He also directed for strict monitoring through CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points of the courts.

He directed them for body search of people through walk-through gates, metal detectors and deployment of elite and dolphin forces at suitable places to avoid any untoward incident.

The RPO also directed for deployment of more police force in and outside the courts premises to thwart any untoward situation.