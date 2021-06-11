UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO For Foolproof Security Of Markets

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:25 PM

RPO for foolproof security of markets

Traders are backbone of country's economy whose security is top most priority of the police department, said Regional Police officer (RPO), Faisal Rana

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Traders are backbone of country's economy whose security is top most priority of the police department, said Regional Police officer (RPO), Faisal Rana.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he ordered for security audit of markets and business Centre of the region.

He stated that four DPOs should ensure security of public specially businessmen adding that it should be checked on daily basis.

Business guarantees the stability of economy and it puts the country on path of progress and prosperity, he said.

Related Topics

Police Business Progress Market Top

Recent Stories

UK, Philippines Want Action on Climate Change Ahea ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil green-lights Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 and ..

3 minutes ago

No new tax imposed in fiscal budget: Hammad Azhar

3 minutes ago

Politicians of merged areas welcome Rs54 bn alloca ..

14 minutes ago

Govt to change fate of marginalised section of soc ..

3 minutes ago

Practical steps proposed in Budget 2021-22 to cont ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.