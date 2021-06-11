RPO for foolproof security of markets

Traders are backbone of country's economy whose security is top most priority of the police department, said Regional Police officer (RPO), Faisal Rana

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Traders are backbone of country's economy whose security is top most priority of the police department, said Regional Police officer (RPO), Faisal Rana.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he ordered for security audit of markets and business Centre of the region.

He stated that four DPOs should ensure security of public specially businessmen adding that it should be checked on daily basis.

Business guarantees the stability of economy and it puts the country on path of progress and prosperity, he said.