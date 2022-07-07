RPO for foolproof security on Eid-ul-Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) has directed foolproof security arrangements in Faisalabad region on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to official sources, CPO Faisalabad and DPOs of district Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, and Jhang have been directed to make foolproof security arrangements for Eid congregations.

He directed the deployment of police personnel outside mosques, at open congregations, and other sensitive places, besides making screening and sweeping compulsory. Walk through gates will also be installed to check all.

He also ordered vigilant mobile patrolling by Elite and Dolphin forces in the districts.