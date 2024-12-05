RPO For Improving Security Measures In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 11:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan has directed the police heads of all four districts to evolve a comprehensive strategy for improving security measures in Faisalabad region.
Chairing a crime review meeting at his office on Thursday, he evaluated the crime situation in the region and discussed various strategies to combat crime by enhance patrolling and ensuring timely case resolutions.
He emphasized the importance of intelligence-driven operations and active monitoring of crime hotspots to prevent robberies and other unlawful activities.
He directed the police officials to adopt a proactive approach for identifying criminal targets and initiating immediate action against them.
He instructed the police stations’ and dolphin force teams to strengthen patrolling for improved public safety.
He also called for the revival of traditional watch system “Thikri Pehra” in rural areas by engaging the communities in crime prevention.
Highlighting the need for enhanced planning, he urged the police officials to maintain their visible presence and respond promptly to the incidents, ensuring an effective patrol system in this regard.
Dr. Abid Khan reiterated the importance of adopting modern policing strategies and fostering community trust to create a safer environment across Faisalabad.
He directed the police to accelerate efforts for apprehending maximum number of criminals including proclaimed offenders, court absconders and record holder outlaws.
City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Kamran Adil, SSP Operations Tariq Mahboob, SSP Investigation Abdul Wahhab, divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs were present in the meeting.
