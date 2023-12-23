RPO for issuing driving licenses to maximum people

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, directed officials to convince people to get driving licenses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, directed officials to convince people to get driving licenses.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with traffic police officers of the district here on Saturday.

SSP Operations Muhammad Imran, Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Naeem, ADIG Mansoor Alam, DSP Traffic Tahir Mushtaq, DSP Headquarters Madam Namreen Munir and other senior officers participated.

RPO directed to issue driving licenses to a maximum number of people. Similarly, a feedback facility has been provided to know the public opinion. Finally, he reviewed the performance of the traffic officers and issued orders to issue show cause notices to the traffic staff due to the unsatisfactory performance of the traffic police officers and ordered them to improve their performance.

