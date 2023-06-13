UrduPoint.com

RPO For Launching Special Campaign To Arrest Absconders

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Tuesday directed the Dera range police to launch a campaign to arrest absconders by forming special teams.

While chairing a crime meeting held here at the Range Police Office Dera Ismail Khan in which several decisions were taken regarding taking comprehensive measures to increase the efficiency of the police in counter crime, terrorism cases, maintaining peace, public service matters and administrative affairs.

The meeting was also attended by DPO Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, DPO Tank Waqar Ahmed, DPO South Waziristan Upper Niaz Muhammad, DPO South Waziristan Lower Shabbir Hussain, Additional SP Dera Iftikhar Ali Shah, SP CTD Region-II Izhar Shah, SPs investigation Dera and Tank, SDPOs of all four districts of Dera region.

In the meeting, the overall law and order situation, crime rate, terrorism cases, police efficiency and investigation issues of cases registered in police stations besides the progress in the investigation of the undertrial cases in courts were reviewed in detail.

The RPO said modern technology should be adopted in an investigation as the cases depend on a strong investigation.

He said, "Our aim is to solve the people's problems, ensure the safety of their life and property and to implement all the points of the National Action Plan in its true letter and spirit." The search and strike operation should be made more effective for curbing criminal activities, he said and added that all available resources must be utilized to maintain law and order.

He said the systematic eradication of crimes would be ensured by keeping the rule of law, justice and merit in every case.

In the end, the RPO awarded SDPO City Dera Hafiz Muhammad Adnan, DSP HQ Tank Asghar Ali Shah, DSP Rural Tank Chan Shah, DSP Jandola Syed Marjan and DSP Ladha Sher Ullah Khan with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation on the basis of their performances.

