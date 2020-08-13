UrduPoint.com
RPO For Making Fool Proof Security Arrangements On Jashan-e-Azadi

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:42 PM

RPO for making fool proof security arrangements on Jashan-e-Azadi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has directed for making fool proof security arrangements on the occasion of Jashan-e-Azadi (August 14, Friday).

In his directive issued here on Thursday to police heads of all the four districts, he directed for taking strict legal action against one-wheelers, zig zag driving, making noise, resorting aerial firing etc.

He said that zero tolerance policy should be adopted in this regard.

All town SPs, SP Patrolling, DSPs, SHOs will ensure effective patrolling in the areas besides setting up pickets. He further directed for launching a campaign through cable, FM and Social Media.

He also directed the traffic police officers to make adequate arrangements for smooth flow of traffic onthe day in their respective districts.

