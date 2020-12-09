UrduPoint.com
RPO For More Effective Patrolling To Check Crimes In Foggy Weather

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

RPO for more effective patrolling to check crimes in foggy weather

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisal Rana Wednesday underlined the need of making police patrolling more effective in order to control the crimes in winter and foggy weather.

In a statement, he observed that the outlaws take advantage of the inclement weather and change their strategy accordingly.

The RPO said the patrolling police should pay special attention to National Highways and other arteries of the region, adding that monitoring officers should check the patrolling vehicles carefully in wake of foggy weather and report of the officials sharing incorrect position would be issued show-cause notice immediately.

Effective patrolling should be continued round the clock, Rana insisted.

