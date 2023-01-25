RPO for more recoveries from arrested gangs

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Moeen Masood directed officers concerned to increase the recovery ratio from the criminals of arrested gangs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Moeen Masood directed officers concerned to increase the recovery ratio from the criminals of arrested gangs.

Holding a crime meeting the officers of Cantt division here on Wednesday, he said more improvement in the performance of the joint excise control room was needed to control crime.

He directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against gangs across the region. He urged officers to complete all pending Challans and submit them to the concerned courts.

SP Cantt Division Babar Joiya and other senior officers of the division were also present in the meeting.

