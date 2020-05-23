UrduPoint.com
RPO For Preparing Security Plan For Moon Night, Eid Ul Fitr

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 04:12 PM

Regional Police Officer Sargodha Range Afzaal Ahmad Kousar had directed for preparing strict security plan for Moon night and Eid ul Fitr and to implement on unanimous 20 points in the region.

Addressing a video link meeting here at RPO Office Sargodha Afzaal Ahmad Kousar has directed for making sure the implementation on 20 unanimous points released by the government.

RPO said that according to 20 points the people over 50 years and below 12 years should be discouraged to enter into the mosques, six feet distance between each pilgrim, making wadu (Ablution) at home and to perform prayer on bare floor in additional with the pilgrims should use masks.

The meeting was attended by DPOs of all the four districts (Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakhar and Khushab) ,including Hassan Asad Alvi.

Faisal Gulzar, Muhammad Ali Zai and Shoaib Mehmood, SSP Investigation Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi and others.

RPO has directed for making sure the coordination among those cops who have been affected by corona virus and to provide them financial assistance. He further said for making sure spray at all the police buildingsRPO further instructed the DPOs that police should beef up security arrangements in collaboration with law enforcement agencies on Chand Raat and Eid ul Fitr.

He added that an additional force must be deployed at the Mosques and other religious places, while arrangements should be chalked out for the security of markets, roads and parks on the occasion.

