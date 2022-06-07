RPO for promoting tolerance, harmony

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Imran Mehmood on Tuesday stressed the need for promoting tolerance, brotherhood and fraternity to foil the designs of anti social elements.

Addressing the members of District Peace Committee Sargodha, he said: "We have to show religious harmony and unity to curb sectarianism".

He said the doors of his office were always open for religious scholars.

''I thank to the members of Peace Committee for their efforts to establish peace in Sargodha'', he said.

The members of peace committee assured the RPO that they would co-operate withthe police and take all possible steps for maintaining law and order in the district.