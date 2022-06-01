UrduPoint.com

RPO For Quality Of Investigation In Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha Imran Mehmood said that attention was paid to quality of investigation in police stations.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that "it was prime responsibility of the police to control crimes and to promote the sense of security among the citizens".

The RPO said that the presence of SHOs in their police stations was ensured to solve the problems of the people, while policing was improving through effective implementation of information technology.

He said that various facilities were being provided under one roof in police Khidmat center.

