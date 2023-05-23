UrduPoint.com

RPO For Resolving Traders' Issues On Priority

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

RPO for resolving traders' issues on priority

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Tuesday met with a delegation of Central Anjuman Tajran and assured them that the issues of traders' community would be addressed on priority.

The meeting was held here at Range office Dera Ismail Khan wherein the traders' delegation was led by Central Anjuman Tajran President Sohail Ahmad Azmi and comprised of renowned businessman Kafeel Ahmad Nizami and other local traders.

During the meeting, the security related issues of traders and industrialists being faced by the community were discussed in detail.

The RPO assured them that the problems of the business community would be resolved on priority basis. He said that security has been improved in the important commercial centers and markets of the city.

The business community was the backbone and its role in the development of country was of great importance, he added.

The police will give you all possible support for your problems so that the problems could be resolved through mutual cooperation by establishing better communication between the traders and the police.

