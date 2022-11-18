RPO for reviewing strategy to combat terrorism

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat on Friday hinted at reviewing strategy to combat terrorism in the area in the wake of growing terror activities in the region. "We have been in touch with military officials and other law enforcing agencies to adopt an offensive approach to tackle scourage of terrorism and you would see concrete results of the new startgey within days to come," he stated while interacting with local media persons here at Ejaz Shaheed Police lines.

The RPO underlined that there were particular groups such as women, children, minorities; who for many reasons were weak and vulnerable to abuse of human rights, social and cultural rights.

He added that such segments of the society always stood in need of support and protection on the utmost.

He added that district police officers (DPOs) should personally get involved with the multiple grievances lodged by women, national minorities, children, indigenous people, disabled persons and other vulnerable segments of the society to ensure better and speedy deal, he said.

The RPO said that the main focus of the police was occupied with the menace of terrorism, adding, for this reason the department was working on the strengthening of existing check posts of the region to cope with this brewing issue.

He informed the media that in the wake of recent violence against cops, the department was pondering on extending special protective measures to these check-posts as well as to ensure some degree of priority consideration, even in the face of severe resource constraints, the RPO said.

He expressed the confidence that enhancement and strengthening measures would enable department to proceed through offensive line in combating terrorism in the region successfully.

To a query by a journalist, the regional police chief stated that work was in progress on the establishment of two more police stations on Dabbarah and Umar Adda, the vicinities, adjoining erstwhile FATA region in district Tank.

He was of the opinion that the addition of two more police stations would help police administration in keeping eye on insurgency as well as outlawed activities in the surroundings of the region.