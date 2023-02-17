RPO for setting up Evidence Collection Unit

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha (RPO), Shahrukh Kamal Siddiqui on Friday directed to set up Evidence Collection Unit (ECU) in the region.

The ECU would be the first collection unit which would provide modern techniques of investigations to make investigation process much easier.

The RPO said this while paying visit to Forensic Science Agency here. District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran was also accompany him.

In charge Forensic agency briefed RPO about the operational work of the agency in detail.