BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak has said that the complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal should be resolved on a priority basis.

While presiding over a meeting to review complaints, he said that the police officers should avoid using delay tactics and solve people's problems at earliest.

The meeting was told that the 9268 complaints were received on 8787 and Prime Minister's Delivery Unit Portal. Out of these, 8635 have been resolved while 633 were under process.