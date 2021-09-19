UrduPoint.com

RPO For Stern Action Against Proclaimed Offenders

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Sunday directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against proclaimed offenders in their respective areas.

According to a press release issued here, the regional police officers directed officers to launch crackdown against proclaimed offenders till September 30. He said the region would be made crime free by ensuring strict action against criminals including proclaimed offenders, illegal weapon holders and drug peddlers.

He said that the police have registered 72 cases against drug peddlers during seven-day special crackdown across the region and recovered 621 kilogram Hashish, 410 grams Heroin, 17 kg Hemp, 6153 litre liquor.

The police have also unearthed 15 distilleries besides confiscating empty bottles, fake labels and other material.

He warned officers to ensure strict action against drug peddlers adding that the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) concerned would face legal action against him in case of drug peddling in their respective areas. The regional police launched separate operations though out the region during last 72 hours and arrested 170 proclaimed offenders and 106 court absconders.

The RPO Syed Khurram Ali said that all proclaimed offenders of the region would be arrested during the crackdown.

