RPO for strict action to control fireworks, firing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has ordered police to control the increasing trend of fireworks and firing at marriage parties in the region.

According to a police spokesperson here Friday, in a circular, the CPO Faisalabad and DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot have been directed to take appropriate measures to stop the illegal practice of firing and fireworks at marriage parties and other functions in their respective districts.

In the past, many people have lost their lives and several others have been injured or became disabled due to fireworks and firing at marriage functions, he said, directed strict legal action against violators.

He also directed search operations in the districts and taking action against firework factories.