RPO For Strict Action To Control Fireworks, Firing
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has ordered police to control the increasing trend of fireworks and firing at marriage parties in the region.
According to a police spokesperson here Friday, in a circular, the CPO Faisalabad and DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot have been directed to take appropriate measures to stop the illegal practice of firing and fireworks at marriage parties and other functions in their respective districts.
In the past, many people have lost their lives and several others have been injured or became disabled due to fireworks and firing at marriage functions, he said, directed strict legal action against violators.
He also directed search operations in the districts and taking action against firework factories.
Recent Stories
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PDMA releases special financial package for Bannu incident victims56 seconds ago
-
IFJ, WMF hold training for journalists59 seconds ago
-
PAL invites applications for Interprovincial Residential Program for young writers1 minute ago
-
Two killed, six injured in road accident1 minute ago
-
District administration arrests 6 for illegal gas-filled plastic bags1 minute ago
-
SMC delegation from NIM Peshawar lauds UAJK’s educational excellence1 minute ago
-
NCSW, UNFPA hold grand consultative session1 minute ago
-
RPO for strict action to control fireworks, firing2 minutes ago
-
AC Larkana holds meeting for upcoming police campaign drive2 minutes ago
-
Country has surplus LNG: Musadik Malik11 minutes ago
-
Indian Hindu pilgrims to arrive on 19th11 minutes ago
-
RDA conducts operation against four illegal housing schemes11 minutes ago