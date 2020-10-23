RPO for strict implementation of corona SOPs at offices

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan directed police officers to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus at their respective offices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan directed police officers to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus at their respective offices.

According to the instructions issued to senior police officers of all districts here on Friday, the RPO said that coronavirus cases were increasing day by day which is alarming situation.

He said that coronavirus could be defeated by adopting precautionary measures. He directed officers to hand shake, hugs and other close contacts.

He also directed officers to display instructions at prominent places of their offices and start awareness campaigns.

Waseem Ahmed Khan said that special focus was being paid on welfare of the officials. He said that every kind of assistance was being provided to the families of martyrs and injured officials.

He said that retired Constable Zaffar Iqbal has submitted claim for his son's job in the department. He pledge to accommodate his son in the department as per his son's eligibility.