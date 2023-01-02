UrduPoint.com

RPO For Strict Implementation Of Traffic Plan During Crushing Season

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RPO for strict implementation of traffic plan during crushing season

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat has said that the traffic plan during the crushing season would be strictly implemented to maintain the flow of traffic in the city.

He stated this while chairing a meeting held with authorities of Sugar Mills to discuss the security of mills, traffic accidents during the crushing season and to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads.

The meeting was attended by General Manager of Al-Moiz Sugar Mills Rana Sajjad Hussain, DGM of Meeran Sugar Mills Tamizul Haq, AGM Chashma-II Mumtaz, Admin Security Ghulam Mohiuddin, Mirza Nadeem from Chashma-I and DSP Headquarters.

The security of sugar mills, traffic and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

The RPO said that in order to avoid road accidents, the traffic plan formed by the police should be strictly implemented.

He directed the installation of low lights behind the tractor trolleys, hang reflection tape around the sugar-loaded vehicles and avoid parking the sugar-loaded vehicles along the roadside. He warned that if these instructions were not followed, strict legal action would be taken against the violators.

Moreover, he said, a traffic warden in each of the mills would brief the drivers of trolleys for three days.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Sugar Mills informed the RPO about their issues. The RPO resolved their issues on the spot.

The authorities of Sugar Mills thanked RPO Muhammad Saleem Khan and assured him of their full cooperation for maintaining the flow of traffic and preventing accidents.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Ghulam Mohiuddin From

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFS ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

26 minutes ago
 Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

43 minutes ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

57 minutes ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

2 hours ago
 Stability in the economy and the unity of the nati ..

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terror ..

2 hours ago
 Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective st ..

Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective strategy to deal with climate ch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.