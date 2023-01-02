RPO for strict implementation of traffic plan during crushing season

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat has said that the traffic plan during the crushing season would be strictly implemented to maintain the flow of traffic in the city.

He stated this while chairing a meeting held with authorities of Sugar Mills to discuss the security of mills, traffic accidents during the crushing season and to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads.

The meeting was attended by General Manager of Al-Moiz Sugar Mills Rana Sajjad Hussain, DGM of Meeran Sugar Mills Tamizul Haq, AGM Chashma-II Mumtaz, Admin Security Ghulam Mohiuddin, Mirza Nadeem from Chashma-I and DSP Headquarters.

The security of sugar mills, traffic and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

The RPO said that in order to avoid road accidents, the traffic plan formed by the police should be strictly implemented.

He directed the installation of low lights behind the tractor trolleys, hang reflection tape around the sugar-loaded vehicles and avoid parking the sugar-loaded vehicles along the roadside. He warned that if these instructions were not followed, strict legal action would be taken against the violators.

Moreover, he said, a traffic warden in each of the mills would brief the drivers of trolleys for three days.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Sugar Mills informed the RPO about their issues. The RPO resolved their issues on the spot.

The authorities of Sugar Mills thanked RPO Muhammad Saleem Khan and assured him of their full cooperation for maintaining the flow of traffic and preventing accidents.