RPO for strict monitoring of Jumma prayers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan directed officers concerned to ensure strict monitoring of jumma prayers to avoid maximum gatherings.

In a statment issued here on Friday, Waseem Ahmed Khan urged public and ulemas to avoid maximum gatherings during Jumma prayers in line with preventive measures against coronavirus.

He said that the virus can be defeated by adopting precautionary measures. He lauded the role of local ulemas in controlling coronavirus by supporting police department for implementation of SoPs.

He stressed upon the need of coordination among public and law enforcement departments to defeat the virus.