RPO for strict security arrangements in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The regional police have been directed to put the security on high alert.

RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja had directed the CPO Faisalabad, and DPOs of districts Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to review the security arrangements in their respective districts and chalk out a comprehensive security plan. He directed foolproof arrangements at sensitive installations, important buildings, religious places and other public places. He said that there were threats by the miscreants hence strict monitoring should be done of all entry and exit points of the districts with the coordination of Special Branches.

The foolproof security arrangements should also be made at bazaars, courts, educational institutes, Masajid, shrines as well as minorities' worship places, he directed.

RPO also directed for keeping a vigil eye on suspected persons as terrorists could play havoc at Masajid, Imambargahs, and other religious places during the month of Ramazan.

He further directed for deployment of police personnel at pickets in important areas of the districts.