RPO for strict security during Muharram

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha division Muhammad Azhar Akram Saturday directed concerned officials to strictly implement the security plan during Muharram-ul-Harram.

While presiding over a meeting in his office he said, the security of all imambargahs, congregations and religious gatherings should be ensured in the district.

He said that all officials should maintain direct contact with the organisers of Majalis added that scholars of all schools of thought should pay their vital role in Muharram.

The RPO ordered that wall chalking and miscreants spreading hatred on social media should be monitored.

District Police Officer Bilal Zafar Sheikh was also present in the meeting.

The DPO briefed the RPO that district police was utilising all resources to provide best security to Azadaars.