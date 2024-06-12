RPO for strict security of dealers in cattle markets

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has directed to take effective measures for the security of ‘Beoparis’ (dealers) in cattle markets and buyers in the region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has directed to take effective measures for the security of ‘Beoparis’ (dealers) in cattle markets and buyers in the region.

A spokesperson said here Wednesday that RPO has taken strict notice of increasing incidents of cattle theft and swindling buyers and sellers of sacrificial animals in cattle markets and directed the police officers of all the four districts to control crimes in their jurisdiction.

He directed for snap checking, setting up pickets and re-organizing the patrolling plan. He said that police officers with good performance would be appreciated.

Meanwhile, the RPO took notice of double murder in the limits of Rodala Road police and sought a detailed report from the City Police Officer (CPO).