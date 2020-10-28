RPO for strict security on Eid Milad

Regional Police Officer Afzaal Ahmad Kausar directed the officers of the four districts to ensure strict security arrangements on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Afzaal Ahmad Kausar directed the officers of the four districts to ensure strict security arrangements on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of security arrangements with police officers here on Wednesday.

He said all DPOs should personally monitor security arrangements and traffic management, adding that metal detectors, walkthrough gates and cameras should be used for security of processions.

On the occasion, it was briefed that 5,410 policemen and 912 police volunteers wouldperfume their duties.